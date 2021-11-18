Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.09.
FTNT stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.51. The company had a trading volume of 671,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,566. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $115.17 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.92 and a 200 day moving average of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,451 shares of company stock worth $17,197,033. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
