Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.51. The company had a trading volume of 671,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,566. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $115.17 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.92 and a 200 day moving average of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,451 shares of company stock worth $17,197,033. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.