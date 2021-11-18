Revomon (REVO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.85 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Revomon has a market cap of $31.85 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded 90.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00092679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,003.51 or 1.00803876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.62 or 0.07111751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

