Credit Suisse Group Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $450.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $357.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

HD stock traded up $11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The firm has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $406.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

