Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the October 14th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 41.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 505,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 313.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 262,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

ETV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 236,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,791. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

