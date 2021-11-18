Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 52.3% in October

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the October 14th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,274. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.