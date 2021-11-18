Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50-12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of CSCO traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 70,834,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,772,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

