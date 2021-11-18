Amy M. Klimek Sells 3,000 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $2,579,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 141,437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

