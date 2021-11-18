Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Down 61.7% in October

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the October 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 186,065 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 38,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,858. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

