Short Interest in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Decreases By 55.0%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 87,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,695,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

Shares of ZME stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. Zhangmen Education has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.