HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.45. 23,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average of $145.36. HOYA has a twelve month low of $109.02 and a twelve month high of $179.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

