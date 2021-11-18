Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

HI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 526,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

