TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.10. 9,466,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TJX Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of TJX Companies worth $591,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

