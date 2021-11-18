PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $142,845.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,111.38 or 1.00448469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.78 or 0.07071823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PVMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.