Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INTU traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $628.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $646.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.96.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

