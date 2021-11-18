Ghost Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $109,366.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ghost has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $109,366.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00219668 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00089038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

