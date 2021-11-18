Reviewing Timberline Resources (TLRS) & Its Rivals

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Timberline Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Timberline Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -5.45 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.43

Timberline Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.78% -0.26%

Risk and Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Timberline Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 796 3507 3780 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 50.99%. Given Timberline Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Timberline Resources rivals beat Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

