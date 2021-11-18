Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.Globant also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$ EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.56. 370,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.61 and its 200-day moving average is $265.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.