iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

IMBI traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iMedia Brands stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of iMedia Brands worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

