Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,016,200 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the October 14th total of 2,721,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 1,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
