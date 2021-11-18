Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,016,200 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the October 14th total of 2,721,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 1,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

