Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $78.44.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

