Short Interest in New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Declines By 54.1%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NJMC stock remained flat at $$0.45 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,998. New Jersey Mining has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

