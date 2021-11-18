Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Sells 2,124 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.83. 492,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.