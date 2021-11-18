Zero Utility Token Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $483.31 or 0.00850530 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $468,211.59 and approximately $2,940.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00219711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.