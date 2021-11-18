Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grid Metals stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 49,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

