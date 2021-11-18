Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grid Metals stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 49,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
About Grid Metals
