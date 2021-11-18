Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NANX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,671. The company has a market cap of $194.54 million, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.22. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

