Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NANX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,671. The company has a market cap of $194.54 million, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.22. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
