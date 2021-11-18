Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells $17,706.94 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 838 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $17,706.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40.

NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 107,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

