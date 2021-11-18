Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.35-$2.65 EPS.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,018,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,143. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

