VeChain Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $8.44 billion and $916.71 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000133 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009899 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.