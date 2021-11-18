USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Down 70.1% in October

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the October 14th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUGS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in USHG Acquisition by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USHG Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. USHG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

