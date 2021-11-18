Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Declines By 68.5%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the October 14th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KAHC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 32,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth about $4,875,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth about $2,438,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth about $4,880,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

