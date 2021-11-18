John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the October 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128,572 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 20,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,903. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

