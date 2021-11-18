Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. Sells 1,081 Shares

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ASTE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,642. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Astec Industries by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

