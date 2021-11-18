Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Sells $175,245.93 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CSLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 424,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,592. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.84 million, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

