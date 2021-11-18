Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $439 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.27 million.Workiva also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

NYSE WK traded up $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 697,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,981. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,046,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,833,325. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workiva stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

