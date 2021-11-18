WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001558 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $553.46 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00025728 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,808,769,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,845,626,715 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

