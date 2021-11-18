AllSafe Reaches Market Capitalization of $178,337.21 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $178,337.21 and $299.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00035850 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 68.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

