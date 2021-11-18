Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Acquires 7,014 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder bought 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder acquired 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,143. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after buying an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

