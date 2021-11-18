Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Sells $710,937.50 in Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 702,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

