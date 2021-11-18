Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 48,684 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56.

SNAP stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,048,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.