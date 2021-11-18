Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the October 14th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Izotropic has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

Get Izotropic alerts:

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.