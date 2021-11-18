IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the October 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IAALF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 83,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

