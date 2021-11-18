South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.24.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
