South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

