Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RYN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 600,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Rayonier worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

