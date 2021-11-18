BackPacker Coin (BPC) Price Hits $0.0337 on Major Exchanges

BackPacker Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. BackPacker Coin has a total market capitalization of $190,203.29 and approximately $865.00 worth of BackPacker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BackPacker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BackPacker Coin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031779 BTC.

BackPacker Coin Coin Profile

BackPacker Coin (CRYPTO:BPC) is a coin. BackPacker Coin’s total supply is 5,650,532 coins. The official message board for BackPacker Coin is medium.com/@backpackercoin.marketing . BackPacker Coin’s official website is backpackercoin.com . BackPacker Coin’s official Twitter account is @BACKPACKERCOIN2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

BackPacker Coin Coin Trading

