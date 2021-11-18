Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Rises By 104.2%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the October 14th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE LFT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

