Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $616 million-$618 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.92 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 92,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $213,231.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $49,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,605 shares of company stock worth $745,185. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.