Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Down 47.8% in October

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the October 14th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GULTU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 557,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

