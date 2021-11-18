Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the October 14th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,280,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 102.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 659,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,740. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.