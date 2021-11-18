Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in October

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Levitee Labs stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 6,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,608. Levitee Labs has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Levitee Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.86 target price for the company.

