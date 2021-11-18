Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 224,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,461. The firm has a market cap of $899.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

